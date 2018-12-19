Young Marines visit Pearl Harbor

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Three Young Marines from the Miami Valley took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at Pearl Harbor on December 6 and marched in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade on December 7. Young Marines from around the country from 25 separate units throughout the United States gathered for the 77th Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance.

The Young Marines along with the leadership of the American Legion, Marine Corps League Hawaii, and Vietnam Veterans of America Hawaii, performed a wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, the Punchbowl, in memory of all the brave men and women who are interred there.

A significant honor for the Young Marines was leading the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu. They carried the banners of the 12 capital ships that were attacked. The parade’s objective was to honor the heroes and survivors of Pearl Harbor and World War II, to pay tribute to veterans, active duty military members and military families, to celebrate freedom and to keep in remembrance the heinous events of Dec. 7, 1941.

In addition, the Young Marines cleaned-up three beaches, Ft. Hase Beach, North Beach, and Pyramid Rock Beach, at Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

“The Young Marines met some of the survivors of that historic event of 77 years ago,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “Those veterans are, in every sense of the words – living history, and each has a story to tell. It is an honor for Young Marines to meet these veterans and memorialize the one who are no longer with us.”

Young Marines units raised funds at their local level to supplement the costs of traveling to Hawaii to attend the remembrance ceremonies. Young Marines used their creativity, and applied the program’s core values – leadership, teamwork and discipline – to implement unique and effective fundraising efforts.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_YoungMarines.jpg Contributed photo https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_Miami-Valley.jpg Contributed photo

Young Marines take part in 77th Annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance