Council approves multi-family development

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights City Council looked toward the future Monday by approving three new city positions and a new development.

Council approved the hiring of a new parks manager and two new positions to foster economic development, a community development coordinator and economic development coordinator. Those positions will be filled sometime in 2019.

Council also approved the proposed Parkview development, located on 16 acres between Shull Road and Executive Drive. There will be 308 multi-family housing units constructed on the property with a May of 2021 target for occupancy.

In other business Monday night, council:

Appointed Emily Hill and David Secor to the Citizens Water and Sewer Advisory Board to a term expiring Jan. 1, 2022.

Reappointed Donna Hess and Sandra Opp to the Property Maintenance Review Board to a term expiring Dec. 31, 2021.

Approved an agreement with Woolpert Engineering for a storm water partnership program. Council approved the program after City Manager Rob Schommer answered a list of nine questions from Council Member Nancy Byrge. The program is designed to add to city revenues by creating an improved rate of fee collection as well as becoming the first step toward a storm water master plan. Woolpert will be paid 10 percent of the increases in revenue. The city will pay no other fees.

Approved an agreement with Pickrel, Schaeffer and Ebeling for legal services for 2019, retaining Gerald McDonald as law director.

Approved contracts with the Montgomery County and Miami County public defenders for legal counsel for indigent persons.

Approved a dispatch service contract with Butler Township.

Approved a resolution that authorizes the city manager to advertise for bids for the city’s water softening project.

Approved the recommendation of the parks and recreation board for Field No. 2 at Thomas Cloud Park.

Heard Councilman Richard Shaw announce that the city will host a National League of Cities Conference in 2019.

Heard a request from Chad Mullins of Trade Show Promotions to use Cloud Park for festivals that feature barbecue and music. Schommer said there are some restrictions on for-profit businesses using public parks for such events. Byrge requested more information on the subject at the next council work session.

Approved the transfer of property to the Transformative Economic Development Fund. Proceeds from the sale of the properties will go toward the special fund that is dedicated to economic development. The parcels involved are 80 acres on Wildcat Road near the new Camping World site; a little more than 16 acres known at the West Windbrooke area; and 10 acres known as the East Windbrooke area.

Council’s next meeting will be held Jan. 14, 7 p.m., at city hall. Council’s next scheduled work session is Jan. 8, 6 p.m. at city hall.

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

