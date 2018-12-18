Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
November 29
Anthony Tabor, importuning telecommunication device w/victim under 13
Laura E. Freitag, domestic violence
November 30
Bradley D. Mills, warrant arrest
Bradley D. Clay, warrant arrest
Kevin D. Lane, felony warrant arrest (2)
Ciera D. Jarvis, theft without consent
Willie J. Hatton, theft without consent
Brittany N. Hatton, theft without consent
December 1
Seam M. Hogon, OVI, open container violation
Corey D. Buford, warrant arrest
Jacob A. Murphy, menacing
Amanda J. Gifford, possession of marijuana
Shawn R. Clonce, drug possession, marijuana possession
December 2
Robert W. Ray, felony breaking and entering
December 3
Justin L. Becknell, OVI
William J. Barlowe, Violation of protection order
December 4
Debra A. Fisher, warrant arrest
Shayla M. Eubanks, felony warrant arrest
Joshua M. Marcum, felony domestic violence
John K. Anderson, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business
December 5
Joshua D. Germann, felony warrant arrest
James M. Jones, warrant arrest
Brandon K. Stallard, theft, felony warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.