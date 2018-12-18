Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

November 29

Anthony Tabor, importuning telecommunication device w/victim under 13

Laura E. Freitag, domestic violence

November 30

Bradley D. Mills, warrant arrest

Bradley D. Clay, warrant arrest

Kevin D. Lane, felony warrant arrest (2)

Ciera D. Jarvis, theft without consent

Willie J. Hatton, theft without consent

Brittany N. Hatton, theft without consent

December 1

Seam M. Hogon, OVI, open container violation

Corey D. Buford, warrant arrest

Jacob A. Murphy, menacing

Amanda J. Gifford, possession of marijuana

Shawn R. Clonce, drug possession, marijuana possession

December 2

Robert W. Ray, felony breaking and entering

December 3

Justin L. Becknell, OVI

William J. Barlowe, Violation of protection order

December 4

Debra A. Fisher, warrant arrest

Shayla M. Eubanks, felony warrant arrest

Joshua M. Marcum, felony domestic violence

John K. Anderson, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business

December 5

Joshua D. Germann, felony warrant arrest

James M. Jones, warrant arrest

Brandon K. Stallard, theft, felony warrant arrest

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

