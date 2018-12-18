Adult Education nurses graduate

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCT) Adult Education Practical Nursing Program held its graduation ceremony in the Student Activity Center on December 7, 2018. The graduation was attended by family and friends there to support the 27 graduates. Multiple faculty and staff were also in attendance to congratulate the graduates on successful completion of the rigorous program. After receiving their passports and nursing pins, the graduates invited all nurses present to stand with them and recite the Florence Nightingale Pledge. This was a very moving experience for all those in attendance.

MVCTC Adult Education Nursing Coordinator, Lynn Beaver, shared, “Job opportunities are plentiful for the graduates. As of December 11, 2018, we have already heard from graduates that have passed their NCLEX licensure exam.”

The graduates completing the program were:

Adriean Auton from West Milton, OH

Jacquelle Brown from Dayton, OH

Taylor Bruggeman Huber Heights, OH

Itallia Butler from Dayton, OH

Shameka Crawford from Dayton, OH

Yvette Curtis from Middletown, OH

Kourtni Elzey from Dayton, OH

Kiameshia Ferguson from Dayton, OH

Deborah Fugate from Tipp City, OH

Breeann Getter from Brookville, OH

Aubrey Gooden from Winchester, IN

Christopher Hammersley from Dayton, OH

Amber Howard from Vandalia, OH

Kelly Jackson from Dayton, OH

Teriankica Johnson from Dayton, OH

Shalisa Kinnel from Dayton, OH

Carise Massie from Greenville, OH

Kandus Mayse-Williams from Richmond, IN

Ashley Mebane from Dayton, OH

Quenneda Montgomery from Dayton, OH

Diamond Person from Dayton, OH

Kristen Petitjean from Lewisburg, OH

Courtney Powell from Germantown, OH

Kathryn Smith from Medway, OH

Amy Troxell, from Richmond, IN

Melita Williams from Dayton, OH

Brittany Wylie from New Lebanon, OH

For more information about MVCTC Adult Education programs, please visit www.mvctc.com/AE.

