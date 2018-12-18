What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

Holiday food drive underway

Barrels are outside of the main office! Student Council is doing a Holiday Food Drive collecting non-perishable food items for the first two weeks of December during intervention. The intervention class that collects the most donations will receive a donut party at the end of the Holiday Aid Food Drive!

Spring musical auditions slated

The spring musical auditions for The Addams Family will be held December 17, 18, & 20 from 3-4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Prepare a one minute song from a musical and be prepared to do cold reads from the script. Audition forms will be available online at Wayne HS Fine Arts website or See Mrs.Barker in A227 for questions.

Weisenborn to create MakerSpace

Weisenborn Junior High is in the process of creating a MakerSpace for the school. A MakerSpace brings together a variety of materials that allows students to plan, problem-solve, innovate, and have fun. The MakerSpace at Weisenborn will have materials for activities including electrical circuitry, robotics, sewing, crocheting, and design. Weisenborn is looking for the local community to donate supplies. All donations can be dropped off at the Weisenborn front office and donors need to let them know the materials are for the MakerSpace. Weisenborn plans to launch the MakerSpace during the second semester of the 2018-19 school year and be fully operational for the 2019-20 school year.

Weisenborn tutoring

Free Peer-to-Peer After School Tutoring National Junior Honor Society offers after-school tutoring for all students from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. (Room B111 for the months of October, December, February, and April; Room B117 for the months of November, January, March, and May).

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

