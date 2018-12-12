Council hears from Ward 2 candidates

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council held public interviews for its vacant Ward 2 seat on Tuesday evening and, after discussion in executive session, voted unanimously to place a recommendation to appoint Don Webb on Monday’s city council agenda.

Two candidates, Albert Griggs, Jr. and Webb have applied to be appointed to the seat left vacant after former Ward 2 Council Member was recalled by voters in the November election. Griggs previously sought to be elected Mayor but was eliminated in the primary election by placing third.

I appreciate very much you applying,” said Mayor Jeff Gore. “I’m thankful that you have stepped up to seek the appointment.”

Mr. Griggs holds two masters degrees, one on Strategic Studies from the Air War College and another in Public Administration from California State University. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Supervision from Purdue University.

He retired from civilian service with the Air Force in 2016 and has received numerous awards and recognition by the Air Force.

“I believe I have the knowledge and skills to be a real asset to Ward 2,” said Griggs, Jr. “I have always wanted to serve the people since I was a young age. I thought it might be active duty military service…but it turned out to be as a civil servant.”

Mr. Webb is a retiree of Delphi where he worked for 30 years. After retirement, he was the General Manager at F&S Harley Davidson-Buckeye. He also assists his wife at Thread Works, a company she owns in Fairborn.

He is a graduate of Fairview High School in Dayton and completed mechanical and industrial engineering courses at Sinclair Community College. He also attended Harley Davidson University from 2006-2007. He currently serves on the Huber Heights Planning Commission.

“My wife and I have lived in Huber Heights for 44 years…and raised our family here,” said Webb. “I love Huber Heights.The Planning Commission has been an intricate part of my life for a long time. I’m very pro-development. To me, this council position I’m applying for is a natural extension of that (Planning Commission), it’s the next step.”

Under the city’s charter, council has 30 days from the date the election results were certified, or December 27, to make an appointment to fill the vacancy. If council cannot agree on a appointee, Gore will appoint a new member. Monday’s city council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

