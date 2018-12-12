COSI visits Charles Huber

HUBER HEIGHTS — Charles Huber Elementary students got some hands on fun with science. COSI On Wheels came by the school to show students different science experiments. Matt Webber, the COSI on Wheels Educator said that the experiments focused on different kinds of energy.

“We have stations that are talking about friction, kinetic energy and potential energy, and circuits and electricity. The students are getting to build their own circuits, chain reaction machines, and explore friction while having a lot of fun,” said Webber.

Twelve students from Weisenborn Junior High and other parent volunteers helped run the stations.

COSI on Wheels recently visited Charles Huber Elementary School and had students conduct experiments on different kinds of energy.