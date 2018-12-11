Wayne cheer performs at GWOC

The Wayne Varsity cheerleaders took sixth out of 18 schools at GWOC competition Saturday, December 1, 2018. Pictured are Sarai Combs, Jenna Woodruff, Tatyana Noaks, Kiara Drew, Lily Claude, Yasmine McKinney, Bryanna Byrd, Josie Wills, Haleigh Larman, Alexis Smith, Britney Kozlowski, Gracie Pelfrey, Kelsey Sherlock. The Warrior Cheer Squad is coached by Head Coaches Jacqui Ziegler and Taylor Belcher and Coach Lilly Waite.

