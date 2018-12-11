Wayne students visit quarries

College Credit Plus students from Wayne High School recently took a field trip to the Oakes Quarry Park and Barrett Paving Materials, Inc.’s Miami River Quarry on November 26. Monte Yates, mining geologist for Barrett Paving Materials, Inc., Emily Petachi, Kaya Stargel, Anthony Leverich, Rachel Reese, Keith Fitzpatrick, Dylan Beaird, Deandre Brown, Madison Redick, Kali Selogic, and Kurtz Miller, Wayne High School CCP geology instructor at Barrett Paving Materials, Inc.’s Miami River Quarry.

College Credit Plus students from Wayne High School recently took a field trip to the Oakes Quarry Park and Barrett Paving Materials, Inc.’s Miami River Quarry on November 26. Pictured left to right are Anthony Leverich, Madison Redick, Kali Selogic, Dylan Beaird, Keith Fitzpatrick, Rachel Reese, Kaya Stargel, Emily Petachi, and Deandre Brown at the Oakes Quarry Park.