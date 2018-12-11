Community Calendar

Huber Heights Council sets work session

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council will hold a work session meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. Interviews for the Ward 2 City Council vacancy will be held. The meeting is open to the public.

Huber Heights City Council to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Huber Parks and Rec Board to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Parks and Recreation Board will meet Thursday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

HUBER HIEGHTS — The Knights of Columbus #4424 is hosting a Fish Fry the third Friday of each month from October through May. The next one is Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage, Hot Dogs and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including French Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $13 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; and under 5 Free. $38 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. All are welcome.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the a.m.erican Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Cha.m.bersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/12/web1_Calendar-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.