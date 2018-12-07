Huber Heights Mayor, wife disciplined by Huber Heights Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Mayor Jeff Gore, and his wife Toni Gore, both teachers in the Huber Heights City Schools, were issued multiple day suspensions by the Huber Heights Board of Education on Thursday evening.

Mayor Gore was suspended six days and required to sign a Last Chance Agreement that accuses him of “unprofessional conduct” specified as falsifying sick leave in early November. Toni Gore received a four day suspension for the same reasons.

Jeff Gore says the practice of teachers using sick days when they aren’t sick is common practice and was never an issue until it involved him and called the incident a “set up.”

He said the incident began in September when his wife approached Wayne Principal Jeff Berk about being out of town for a city-related conference. In October entered his planned absence into an absent management system that notifies substitute teachers when opportunities are available. He chose six sick days, while his wife used four sick days along with two personal days.

“It is common practice for everyone to use their sick days and personal days interchangeably because you only get three personal days per year,” Gore claims.

He called a fact finding meeting held on November 13 an “ambush” and said the result was already pre-determined.

Neither of the Gore’s are currently suspended. The suspension will instead be served by reducing each teacher’s pay by the appropriate amount over the remainder of the school year.

As part of the Last Chance Agreement, the school district had notified both Gores and the Huber Heights Education Association that they were subject to termination. Both are able to remain employed if they abide by the terms of the agreement.

Gore, who is in his first year as a full-time teacher, expressed concern that the incident could affect his contract renewal for next year.

“I’d be crazy not to be concerned,” he said.

