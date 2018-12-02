Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

November 8

Christopher D. Smith, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, felony drug possession

Theodore T. Mitchell, warrant arrest

Chelsey L. Boggs, theft without consent

November 9

Dajon L. Smith, possession of marijuana, warrant arrest

Dajai M. Conley, warrant arrest

November 10

Bradley A. Jenkins, theft by deception

Perrell Q. L. Gordon, possession of marijuana

Destiny M. Roberts, possession of drug paraphernalia

Gene A. Bozarth, possession of drug paraphernalia

November 11

Jennifer L. Henderson, theft without consent

Mark A. Drake, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, driving under suspension (2)

Joseph M. Clements, warrant arrest

November 12

Jaimes W. R. Campbell, domestic violence

Erika G. Dorsey, possession of marijuana

Blake D. Hagerty, possession of drug paraphernalia

Thomas E. Jackson, warrant arrest

Shawn C. George, theft without consent, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia

Bradley A. Fulks, possession of marijuana

Christopher D. Thomas, open container violation

November 13

Ricky A. Wells, theft, warrant arrest (2)

Jerry L. Smith, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia

Destiny Leece, misdemeanor warrant

Rodney E. Bullock, domestic violence

Anthony M. Cotton, disorderly conduct/intoxication, aggravated menacing

November 14

Korey J. Golding, warrant arrest

Jelani D. Reid, felony warrant arrest

Jakobi D. Munday, warrant arrest

Valante K. Hinton. possession of drugs

Leslie M. Grout, theft

Alonz0 M. Johnson, warrant arrest

November 15

Tyler S. Leas, warrant arrest

Bryan F. Slone, warrant arrest (4)

Courtlaun K. Collier, warrant arrest (2)

November 16

Emily L. Glett, warrant arrest

Daniel A. Johnston, felony warrant arrest

Brittany N. Price, theft

Leslie C. Peppo, theft without consent

November 18

Robert D. Murphy, theft, obstructing official business

November 19

Katrina Beasley, felony forgery

Nigel Harrison, felony forgery

Ashley R. Cornett, drug paraphernalia

Carl D. Beaty, warrant arrest (2)

Kevin J. Francis, felony warrant arrest (3)

November 20

Rickena E. Bennett Brynell, warrant arrest

Kim M. Hamel, theft

Robert D. Whited, theft

November 21

Noah A. Garrett, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tyree J. Smith, felony theft

Tyler D. Ross, felony theft

David P. Shook, theft

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

