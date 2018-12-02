Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
November 8
Christopher D. Smith, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, felony drug possession
Theodore T. Mitchell, warrant arrest
Chelsey L. Boggs, theft without consent
November 9
Dajon L. Smith, possession of marijuana, warrant arrest
Dajai M. Conley, warrant arrest
November 10
Bradley A. Jenkins, theft by deception
Perrell Q. L. Gordon, possession of marijuana
Destiny M. Roberts, possession of drug paraphernalia
Gene A. Bozarth, possession of drug paraphernalia
November 11
Jennifer L. Henderson, theft without consent
Mark A. Drake, felony warrant, misdemeanor warrant, driving under suspension (2)
Joseph M. Clements, warrant arrest
November 12
Jaimes W. R. Campbell, domestic violence
Erika G. Dorsey, possession of marijuana
Blake D. Hagerty, possession of drug paraphernalia
Thomas E. Jackson, warrant arrest
Shawn C. George, theft without consent, obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia
Bradley A. Fulks, possession of marijuana
Christopher D. Thomas, open container violation
November 13
Ricky A. Wells, theft, warrant arrest (2)
Jerry L. Smith, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia
Destiny Leece, misdemeanor warrant
Rodney E. Bullock, domestic violence
Anthony M. Cotton, disorderly conduct/intoxication, aggravated menacing
November 14
Korey J. Golding, warrant arrest
Jelani D. Reid, felony warrant arrest
Jakobi D. Munday, warrant arrest
Valante K. Hinton. possession of drugs
Leslie M. Grout, theft
Alonz0 M. Johnson, warrant arrest
November 15
Tyler S. Leas, warrant arrest
Bryan F. Slone, warrant arrest (4)
Courtlaun K. Collier, warrant arrest (2)
November 16
Emily L. Glett, warrant arrest
Daniel A. Johnston, felony warrant arrest
Brittany N. Price, theft
Leslie C. Peppo, theft without consent
November 18
Robert D. Murphy, theft, obstructing official business
November 19
Katrina Beasley, felony forgery
Nigel Harrison, felony forgery
Ashley R. Cornett, drug paraphernalia
Carl D. Beaty, warrant arrest (2)
Kevin J. Francis, felony warrant arrest (3)
November 20
Rickena E. Bennett Brynell, warrant arrest
Kim M. Hamel, theft
Robert D. Whited, theft
November 21
Noah A. Garrett, possession of drug paraphernalia
Tyree J. Smith, felony theft
Tyler D. Ross, felony theft
David P. Shook, theft
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.