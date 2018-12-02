What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

Holiday food drive underway

Barrels are outside of the main office! Student Council is doing a Holiday Food Drive collecting non-perishable food items for the first two weeks of December during intervention. The intervention class that collects the most donations will receive a donut party at the end of the Holiday Aid Food Drive!

Spring musical auditions slated

The spring musical auditions for The Addams Family will be held December 17, 18, & 20 from 3-4 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center. Prepare a one minute song from a musical and be prepared to do cold reads from the script. Audition forms will be available online at Wayne HS Fine Arts website or See Mrs.Barker in A227 for questions.

Warrior Path Podcast Episode 5 available

We’re taking a look at Wayne High School’s various extra-curricular programs this episode. JROTC Drill Team Commander Jeffry Bidwell comes on the show to discuss the Drill Team’s competitions and community service. Next up is a preview of Wayne’s upcoming Winter One Acts with Drama Director Christy Barker. She gives a great look ahead to the shows audiences can expect to see and all the hard work students put into the productions. The Winter One Acts will be on Thursday November 29th and Friday November 30th at 6 pm in the Performing Arts Center. Let us know what you want to hear next on the podcast by going to http://bit.ly/warriorpathsurvey and giving us your feedback. Listen to Episode 5 below.

Weisenborn tutoring

Free Peer-to-Peer After School Tutoring National Junior Honor Society offers after-school tutoring for all students from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. (Room B111 for the months of October, December, February, and April; Room B117 for the months of November, January, March, and May).

End of Course exam re-takes scheduled

Wayne High School End of Course retakes will take place on December 3-14, 2018. Any student who has scored a 1 or 2 on any EOC test should sign up to retake those tests. Students who wish to retake one or more EOC tests must sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/y7to62at by November 23rd. You MUST be signed into your school email to use the form. If you have any questions please see your counselor or Mrs. Gore in B113.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

