Huber Heights seeks applicants for council vacancy

HUBER HEIGHTS — Following the recall of Janell Smith in November, the Huber Heights City Council is currently seeking qualified applicants to fill the vacancy on the council for Ward 2.

The Ward 2 city council seat previously held by Smith was vacated on Nov. 27, after the certification of the results of a recall election held on Nov. 6.

The city’s charter requires the remaining members of council to fill the vacant seat within 30 days. Smith’s term expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Applicants must be qualified electors and must have resided in the city and in Ward 2 for a period of at least one year prior to the appointment.

Interested applicants should submit a cover letter expressing interest in the vacant Ward 2 city council seat and detailing their qualifications, as well as a resume, no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7. Applications may be dropped off at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights. Applicants may also email their information to Clerk of Council Anthony Rodgers at arodgers@hhoh.org, fax their applications to (937) 233-1272, or mail them to 6131 Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights.

To determine if they reside in Ward 2, potential applicants can find the ward locator on the city’s website, www.hhoh.org.

Council plans to interview potential applicants for the vacant seat on Tuesday, Dec. 11, beginning at 6 p.m. at Huber Heights City Hall. Applicants should be prepared to be available for an interview that evening.

For more information, contact the clerk of council at (937) 237-5832 or arodgers@hhoh.org.

In August, the council voted to place an issue on the ballot after Ward 2 residents submitted a petition for Smith’s recall.

The group, Huber Heights Ward 2 United for a Better Tomorrow, claimed Smith withheld information about the city’s water pressure project that could have affected council’s vote. Smith said the recall was an effort by the “old guard” to remove her from office.

Smith was censured by council in October for contacting the employer of one of the organizers of the recall petition to have her removed from office. Mayor Jeff Gore said at the time that he was “appalled” by Smith’s behavior.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/11/web1_HuberHeightsLogo-4.jpg

Deadline to apply is Dec. 7

Staff report

WDTN contributed to this report.

WDTN contributed to this report.