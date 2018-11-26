MetroParks Ice Rink set to open

DAYTON — Offering season-long, family-friendly experiences for skaters of all ages, the MetroParks Ice Rink officially opens on Friday, Nov. 23. MetroParks Ice Rink has beautiful views of the scenic Great Miami River in downtown Dayton and is the region’s largest outdoor ice skating rink. Admission to the MetroParks Ice Rink — located under the pavilion at RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave. — is $5 daily, and visitors can rent ice skates for $2.

The day after celebrating Thanksgiving with family and friends, get active on the ice and treat your out-of-town guests to a seasonal skate to kick off the countdown to the holidays. Opening weekend hours for the MetroParks Ice Rink are:

Friday, Nov. 23, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open through the end of February, the MetroParks Ice Rink will be open special holiday hours during Christmas, New Year’s and more. Visit metroparks.org/icerink for a complete schedule.

“The MetroParks Ice Rink is a space where families and friends make memories, create traditions and celebrate the holidays,” said James Carter, RiverScape MetroPark business operations coordinator..

Season passes are available: $90 family passes include season-long admission and skate rentals for up to five people, and $30 individual passes cover the same costs for one person. Season pass holders also receive 25 percent off products at the RiverScape Café. Those who purchase season passes before Friday, Nov. 23, will receive 20 percent off. Buy your season pass on opening day and receive a 15 percent discount. Gift certificates are also available for purchase at the rink.

For themed skating fun, mark your calendar for each Friday from Jan. 11-Feb. 1., These family-friendly skates are held from 7 to 10 p.m.:

Jan. 11: Top 40

Jan. 18: Michael Jackson

Jan. 25: Frozen on Ice

Feb. 1: School Pride

Visitors can stay warm and take in beautiful views of downtown Dayton while cozying up next to the outdoor heaters and grabbing a variety of snacks and hot chocolate at the RiverScape Café, which will be open during rink hours. Season pass holders receive a 25 percent discount at the Café as well.

Creating even more accessibility to the rink, the Greater Dayton RTA has launched its free shuttle, “The Flyer,” which runs from RiverScape MetroPark to the University of Dayton area with more than 20 stops along the route. The shuttle is available every 10 minutes, Monday through Saturday. Hours vary; learn more at www.i-riderta.org/TheFlyer.

Skating lessons for children, teens and adults are held at the rink throughout the season and cover basic skills that will have participants moving comfortably on the ice. Access to Nature Scholarships are available to qualifying families who wish to participate in skating programs. Provided by the Five Rivers MetroParks Foundation, these scholarships are for those of all ages and pay for part of the cost of fee-based programs. Visit metroparks.org/scholarships to learn more and apply. To register or view a list of available lessons, visit metroparks.org/skating.

Registration also is now open for the 2019 curling and broomball leagues. Visitors also can try these sports during Try Broomball or Casual Curl, held on various dates in November and December.

“It’s easy to get cabin fever during the winter months when people tend to slow down and head indoors,” said RiverScape MetroPark Manager, Meredith Adamisin. “The rink provides a great opportunity for families to spend time together enjoying a healthy, active lifestyle — even when it’s chilly outside.