The annual Shoes for the Shoeless at Rushmore Elementary School was held on Monday, Nov. 19. Over 300 pair of shoes and over 600 pair of socks were given away at the event by these volunteers. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/11/web1_Laurels.jpeg The annual Shoes for the Shoeless at Rushmore Elementary School was held on Monday, Nov. 19. Over 300 pair of shoes and over 600 pair of socks were given away at the event by these volunteers. Contributed photo