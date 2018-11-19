St. Matthew blood drive is December 1

HUBER HEIGHTS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will host a community blood drive Saturday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon in the Fellowship Hall, 5566 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Get in the Game For Life” football t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

The holiday season is underway, an especially challenging time of year for maintaining the area blood supply. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule as soon as you can.

The “Get in the Game For Life – Lifesaving Blood Donor” campaign celebrates late November as a time late in the season when football championships are decided. The CBC football t-shirt honors blood donors as champions for saving lives.

CBC is expanding the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma at select community blood drives. Platelets are blood cells that help control bleeding. Plasma is the fluid component that helps maintain blood pressure. Both are vital to the treatment of cancer, organ transplant, burn, and trauma patients. New platelet donors are in high demand, especially those with blood types A, AB, or B-positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 25 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

