Community Calendar

Huber Heights City Council rescheduled

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights City Council Meeting scheduled on Monday, November 26, 2018 at 7:00 PM has been rescheduled to Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 7:00 PM. in Council Chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public.

Knights of Columbus to hold fish fry

HUBER HIEGHTS — The Knights of Columbus #4424 is hosting a Fish Fry the third Friday of each month from October through May. The next one is Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 at 6 pm at the Our Lady of Peace Recreation Hall at 4293 Powell Road in Huber Heights. The All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Dinner includes: Fried Fish, Baked Fish, Sausage, Hot Dogs and Chicken Nuggets, with sides including French Fries, Macaroni and Cheese, Cole Slaw, Baked Beans, Green Beans, as well as Soft Drinks, Coffee and Beer. Desserts also offered for a nominal price by the Ladies Auxiliary. Cost is $13 for adults; $6 for children 12 and under; and under 5 Free. $38 for the family (Family is Parents and their Children under 18). All proceeds go to charity. All are welcome.

Board of Ed changes board meeting dates

HUBER HEIGHTS — The date of the October Huber Heights Board of Education meeting has been changed has been changed from December 13 to December 6 and will still be held at Charles Huber Elementary School at 6 p.m.

Public Records Commission to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Public Records Commission will meet on Thursday, Nov. 29 at 9 a.m. in the City Council Conference Room at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road. The meeting is open to the public. The commission will discuss public records retention and disposal schedules, city public records policy, city records storage areas and systems, and public records processing and related issues.

Concealed Carry Class offered

SPRINGFIELD — The Western Ohio Personal Safety/Firearm Training Group, a 501c(3) non-profit operated by unpaid volunteer instructors, will offer a nine-hour course which meets the training requirement for an Ohio License to Carry a Concealed Handgun. There will be offering on Saturdays November 17, 2018, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM with one-half hour lunch break, at the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 120 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield. Sign-in starts at 7:45 AM. Course fee $75 per student or $65 each for two or more registering together. Early pre-registration is recommended. Class size is limited to ten students to allow individual attention to each student’s needs. This training program is endorsed by Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett. For information, phone 937-878-1467 and leave name and number for call-back, e-mail ohiogunsafety@yahoo.com or see http://www.handguntactics.com.

Square Dance Classes Offered in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Double H Square Dance Club will be offering western style square dance lessons beginning Tuesday Sept 11. The class will meet each week at the Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church Activity Center, 7505 Taylorsville Rd, on Tuesday nights, 7:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. until early May next year. Square dancing is a popular activity in the Dayton area with several clubs in surrounding towns providing opportunities to dance in Huber Heights each month and other communities. The lesson for the first night is free and subsequent lessons are $3:00 per person. Casual attire is suggested and no experience is necessary. Lessons are for ages 10 and up, including senior citizen ages. For more information you may contact the instructor, Mr. Bob Jones, (937) 339-1286;or Ron and Joyce, (937) 233-6897; or Richard and Marge Risner, (937) 864-7233.

Kiser High School alumni meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the a.m.erican Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

North Dayton Gold Star Referral Club to meet

HUBER HEIGHTS — Gold Star Referral Clubs are groups of business professionals who get together to help build each others business. The North Dayton referral Partners consists of quality business people who meet over breakfast in order to build relationships, increase business and exchange referrals.

Come visit us at The Heights Café, located at 6178 Cha.m.bersburg Road in Huber Heights on Wednesday from 7:15 to 8:30 a.m. Contact Al Harmon at 937-623-3246, with any questions.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To have your item included in the community calendar, email it to Darrell Wacker at dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com.

