Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

November 2

Kendra P. Dyer, warrant arrest

Evan R. Dixon, warrant arrest

Bradley C. Evans, warrant arrest

November 3

Charles A. Larick, Jr., warrant arrest

Linda J. Rowley, warrant arrest

Audrey C. Anadein, possession of marijuana

Jaqua L. Arnold, warrant arrest

David L. Kooser, warrant arrest

November 4

Anthony L. Pietrzak, failure to comply fleeing/eluding, OVI

Jennifer R. Reigle, OVI

David L. Garrett, warrant arrest

Richard B. McCullough, warrant arrest

Tonda L. McCullough, warrant arrest(2)

November 5

Floyd E. Denlinger, warrant arrest

Mitchell L. Rue, warrant arrest

November 6

Karen White, domestic violence, warrant

Alexander R. Smith, disorderly conduct

Joseph D. Hunter, resisting arrest, felony warrant arrest

November 7

David L. Jones, warrant arrest

Jeremiah R. Hawkins, theft

Morris W. Dingman, Jr., felony warrant arrest

James D. Claxon, warrant arrest

Joseph B. Smith, warrant arrest (2)

Joan Connolly-Smith, obstructing official business

Ryan A. Poling, theft without consent

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

