Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
November 2
Kendra P. Dyer, warrant arrest
Evan R. Dixon, warrant arrest
Bradley C. Evans, warrant arrest
November 3
Charles A. Larick, Jr., warrant arrest
Linda J. Rowley, warrant arrest
Audrey C. Anadein, possession of marijuana
Jaqua L. Arnold, warrant arrest
David L. Kooser, warrant arrest
November 4
Anthony L. Pietrzak, failure to comply fleeing/eluding, OVI
Jennifer R. Reigle, OVI
David L. Garrett, warrant arrest
Richard B. McCullough, warrant arrest
Tonda L. McCullough, warrant arrest(2)
November 5
Floyd E. Denlinger, warrant arrest
Mitchell L. Rue, warrant arrest
November 6
Karen White, domestic violence, warrant
Alexander R. Smith, disorderly conduct
Joseph D. Hunter, resisting arrest, felony warrant arrest
November 7
David L. Jones, warrant arrest
Jeremiah R. Hawkins, theft
Morris W. Dingman, Jr., felony warrant arrest
James D. Claxon, warrant arrest
Joseph B. Smith, warrant arrest (2)
Joan Connolly-Smith, obstructing official business
Ryan A. Poling, theft without consent
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.