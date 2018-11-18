Wayne Thespians present One Act Plays

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne High School Thespian Troupe 112 proudly presents student written or directed one-act play on Thursday and Friday, November 29-30 at 7 p.m. in the Wayne Performin Arts Center. There is no admission charge, but due to the complex nature of the performances, the intended audience is PG-13.

Come see “The Freshmen” written and directed by junior Kailey Wilde and senior Vocal Director Latif Muhammed; “Bang! Bang! You’re Dead” written by William Mastrosimone and assisted by Michael Fisher, Class of 1999 and Co-Directed by Drama Teacher Ms. Christy Barker and senior Katie Leeds.