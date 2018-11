HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of November 19 – 23:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, November 19

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, November 20

Mini bagels w/cinnamon cream cheese, fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, November 21

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Thursday, November 22

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Friday, November 23

Thanksgiving Break – No School

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, November 19

Chicken drumstick w/dinner roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, juice, milk

Tuesday, November 20

Cheese pizza, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, November 21

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Thursday, November 22

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Friday, November 23

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, November 19

Chicken drumstick w/dinner roll, mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, juice, milk

Tuesday, November 20

Pepperoni pizza, salad w/dressing, grape tomatoes, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, November 21

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Thursday, November 22

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Friday, November 23

Thanksgiving Break – No School

High School Lunch menu

Monday, November 19

Spicy chicken tenders w/roll or cheeseburger, cheesy mashed potatoes, cucumber slices, choice of fruit

Tuesday, November 20

Cheese calzone or grilled chicken on bun, green beans, grape tomatoes, choice of fruit

Wednesday, November 21

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Thursday, November 22

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Friday, November 23

Thanksgiving Break – No School

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.