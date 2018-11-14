HHCS to host Superintendent search forum

HUBER HEIGHTS — There will be a forum open to the Huber Heights City School District community on November 27, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. to seek input from the community on the characteristics, skills, and experience the Huber Heights City Schools Board of Education should consider in evaluating candidates for the district’s next superintendent. Everyone who is interested in our school district is encouraged to attend and we welcome your input.

The location for the November 27, 2018 forum will be at Wayne High School in the Cafeteria, 5400 Chambersburg, Road, Huber Heights, Ohio 45424.

A Superintendent Search Profile Input form is available on our website at www.huberheightscityschools.org under the “Superintendent Search” link. Please provide us your written input if you cannot attend in person. Return this form by mail, fax or email attachment by November 30, 2018 to:

K-12 Business Consulting, Inc.

Huber Heights City School District Superintendent Search

PO BOX 476

New Albany, OH 43054

Fax: 614-656-7526

Email: dleone@k12consulting.net

For more information, contact Treasurer/CFO Gina Helmick at 937-237-6300 or by email at Gina.Helmick@huberheightscityschools.org.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/11/web1_HHCSlogo-5.jpg

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at ((37) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Darrell Wacker at ((37) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.