Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

October 25

Michael G. Altier, felony robbery

Jeremy L. Hasty, warrant arrest (2)

October 26

Mallory P. Lee, theft

Jonathan C. Bateman, felony warrant arrest

Jessica L. Needs, theft without consent

October 27

James A. Hall, felony breaking and entering

Jordan R. Guehring, theft, contributing to delinquency of a child

Thomas F. James, warrant arrest

October 29

Patrick J. Williams, warrant arrest

Allison T. Hull, possession of marijuana

October 30

Michael R. Kirby, warrant arrest

Jeremy A. McInturff, domestic violence

Natalie N. Foley, warrant arrest (2)

Charles E. Chaffin, possession of marijuana

October 31

Christopher L. Miller, receiving stolen property

Jessica L. Adams, possessing drug abuse instruments

Larry L. Duff, theft without consent

Michael A. Bucey, theft without consent, warrant arrest

Ta’VaughnL. Tilley, obstructing official business, littering

Brandi N. Rose, warrant arrest

Kristopher S. McConnell, warrant arrest

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/11/web1_police-logo-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.