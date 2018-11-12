Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
October 25
Michael G. Altier, felony robbery
Jeremy L. Hasty, warrant arrest (2)
October 26
Mallory P. Lee, theft
Jonathan C. Bateman, felony warrant arrest
Jessica L. Needs, theft without consent
October 27
James A. Hall, felony breaking and entering
Jordan R. Guehring, theft, contributing to delinquency of a child
Thomas F. James, warrant arrest
October 29
Patrick J. Williams, warrant arrest
Allison T. Hull, possession of marijuana
October 30
Michael R. Kirby, warrant arrest
Jeremy A. McInturff, domestic violence
Natalie N. Foley, warrant arrest (2)
Charles E. Chaffin, possession of marijuana
October 31
Christopher L. Miller, receiving stolen property
Jessica L. Adams, possessing drug abuse instruments
Larry L. Duff, theft without consent
Michael A. Bucey, theft without consent, warrant arrest
Ta’VaughnL. Tilley, obstructing official business, littering
Brandi N. Rose, warrant arrest
Kristopher S. McConnell, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.