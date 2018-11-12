HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of November 12 – 16:

K-6 Breakfast Menu

Monday, November 12

French toast, fruit or juice, milk

Tuesday, November 13

Poptarts fruit or juice, milk

Wednesday, November 14

Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk

Thursday, November 15

Cereal, fruit or juice, milk

Friday, November 16

Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk

K-6 Lunch menu

Monday, November 12

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/ dressing, grape tomatoes, juice, milk

Tuesday, November 13

French toast w/sausage patties, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, November 14

Hot dog on bun, waffle fries, baby carrots w/dip, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, November 15

Cheese quesadilla, black beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, November 16

Bosco pizza, salad w/ dressing, celery stickes w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Junior High Lunch menu

Monday, November 12

Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/ dressing, grape tomatoes, juice, milk

Tuesday, November 13

French toast w/sausage patties, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, November 14

Bacon cheeseburger on bun, waffle fries, baby carrots w/dip, pears or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, November 15

Cheese quesadilla, black beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, November 16

Bosco pizza, salad w/ dressing, celery stickes w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

High School Lunch menu

Monday, November 12

Mini cheese pizza bagels or philly cheesesteak on bun, green beans, grape toatoes, choice of fruit

Tuesday, November 13

French toast w/ sausage patties or chicken patty on bun, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit

Wednesday, November 14

Beef walking taco w/ cheese & shredded lettuce or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, November 15

Cheese quesadilla or fish taco, black beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, November 16

Rotini & meat sauce w/breadstick or Bosco pizza sticks, corn, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit

Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.