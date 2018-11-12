HHCS menus for August 14-18

HUBER HEIGHTS – The following are the breakfast and lunch menus for the Huber Heights City Schools for the week of November 12 – 16:
K-6 Breakfast Menu
Monday, November 12
French toast, fruit or juice, milk
Tuesday, November 13
Poptarts fruit or juice, milk
Wednesday, November 14
Sausage/Pancake, fruit or juice, milk
Thursday, November 15
Cereal, fruit or juice, milk
Friday, November 16
Breakfast pizza, fruit or juice, milk
K-6 Lunch menu
Monday, November 12
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/ dressing, grape tomatoes, juice, milk
Tuesday, November 13
French toast w/sausage patties, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, November 14
Hot dog on bun, waffle fries, baby carrots w/dip, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, November 15
Cheese quesadilla, black beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, November 16
Bosco pizza, salad w/ dressing, celery stickes w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Junior High Lunch menu
Monday, November 12
Mini cheese pizza bagels, salad w/ dressing, grape tomatoes, juice, milk
Tuesday, November 13
French toast w/sausage patties, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, November 14
Bacon cheeseburger on bun, waffle fries, baby carrots w/dip, pears or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, November 15
Cheese quesadilla, black beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, November 16
Bosco pizza, salad w/ dressing, celery stickes w/dip, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
High School Lunch menu
Monday, November 12
Mini cheese pizza bagels or philly cheesesteak on bun, green beans, grape toatoes, choice of fruit
Tuesday, November 13
French toast w/ sausage patties or chicken patty on bun, hashbrown, fresh broccoli, choice of fruit
Wednesday, November 14
Beef walking taco w/ cheese & shredded lettuce or spicy chicken on bun, refried beans, fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, November 15
Cheese quesadilla or fish taco, black beans, cucumber slices, peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, November 16
Rotini & meat sauce w/breadstick or Bosco pizza sticks, corn, celery sticks w/dip, choice of fruit
Note: All high school entrees include choice of two vegetables, fruit cup, fruit juice, and milk.