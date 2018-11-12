Huber Chamber warns of scam

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce has issued an alert about a possible scam. Chamber members have reported that that they recently received a letter/email/fax from a company called “Xtreme Marketing” with a address based out of Arlington, Texas with what appears to be an invoice. The “invoice” is charging for “Huber Height County OH/City Maps” and a few members were under the impression it may have had to do with the NovoPrint USA maps the Chamber uses, but it is not.

“The ‘Xtreme Marketing’ is NOT affiliated with the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce in any way,” said Executive Director Mark Bruns. “While we are not sure if this is a legitimate company or not, let alone a legitimate invoice, we simply wanted to make all of our members and businesses aware if you receive this as well.”

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Huber Heights Chamber of Commerce at (937) 233-5700.

