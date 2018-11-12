Young Marines to host candlelight vigil

DAYTON — The Families of Addicts (FOA) and the Miami Valley Young Marines (MVYM) are teaming up to put on a candlelight vigil for the lives lost in recent years to unintended drug overdose. With the Miami Valley so heavily affected by this opioid epidemic the organizations will set aside some time just to reflect on the damage done so far; as we continue to fight against the negative impacts of drugs within our community.

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 14, from 9 to 9:30 PM at 425 North Findlay Street in Dayton. Please come out and join us for prayer, song, and a short speech regarding this epidemic and how we as a community can come together and work towards solutions.

There is no charge for the event and it is open to anyone in the community that would like to participate.

The MVYM consists of boys and girls from throughout the Miami Valley age eight through completion of high school. They are one of over 240 units across the nation who strive to teach youth to live healthy drug-free lives. Drill meetings are held at St. Peter Church in Huber Heights and AMVETS Post 88 in Troy. The MVYM are the recipients of the 2017 Fulcrum Shield Award issued by the Department of Defense to the top military-based anti-drug youth organizations of the year.

For more information call 937-657-7813 or visit http://www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com.