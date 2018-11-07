Wayne cheer takes third at ‘Burg

Wayne High School Varsity Competition Cheerleaders take third place out of 10 school teams at Miamisburg High Schools Jump Shout Cheer Competition on Sunday, November 4. Pictured are Sarai Combs, Jenna Woodruff, Tatyana Noaks, Kiara Drew, Lily Claude, Yasmine McKinney, Bryanna Byrd, Josie Wills, Haleigh Larman, Alexis Smith, Britney Kozlowski, Gracie Pelfrey, Kelsey Sherlock, and coaches Jacqui Ziegler and Taylor Belcher.

