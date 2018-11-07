Monticello first quarter academic awarts

Monticello Elementary School held an assembly last week to recognize student achievement in the first quarter. Kneeling, left to right, are Makayla Wayman, Jayla McCloud, Joey Tobe, Claire Todd, Amina Muradova, Lillian Creeger, Sydney Williams; standing, left to right, are Bowen Davis, Luis DePaz, Cody Shuherk, Ethan Willets, Gage Ison, Ben Bentz, Caris Geeding, V. J. Gibson, Heidi Kennard, Stephen Krauz, Tyler Morris, Laurence McCorkle, and Britani Sanders.

Monticello Elementary School held an assembly last week to recognize student achievement in the first quarter. Kneeling, left to right, are Makayla Wayman, Jayla McCloud, Joey Tobe, Claire Todd, Amina Muradova, Lillian Creeger, Sydney Williams; standing, left to right, are Bowen Davis, Luis DePaz, Cody Shuherk, Ethan Willets, Gage Ison, Ben Bentz, Caris Geeding, V. J. Gibson, Heidi Kennard, Stephen Krauz, Tyler Morris, Laurence McCorkle, and Britani Sanders. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/11/web1_MonticelloAwards.jpeg Monticello Elementary School held an assembly last week to recognize student achievement in the first quarter. Kneeling, left to right, are Makayla Wayman, Jayla McCloud, Joey Tobe, Claire Todd, Amina Muradova, Lillian Creeger, Sydney Williams; standing, left to right, are Bowen Davis, Luis DePaz, Cody Shuherk, Ethan Willets, Gage Ison, Ben Bentz, Caris Geeding, V. J. Gibson, Heidi Kennard, Stephen Krauz, Tyler Morris, Laurence McCorkle, and Britani Sanders. HHCS photo