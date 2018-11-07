School board, city council to hold joint meeting

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Board of Education and the Huber Heights City Council will hold a joing work session on Tuesday, Novembe 13 at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 6131 Taylorsville Road.

Discussion items are expected to include the use of Huber Heights City Schools Facilities/Sports Fields by outside user groups; Huber Heights City Schools financial reporting; financial agreements between the city of Huber Heights and Huber Heights City Schools; and collaboration/strategies to improve the Huber Heights City Schools Ohio Department of Education report card.

The meeting is open to the public.