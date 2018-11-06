Huber Heights Council Member Smith is recalled

DAYTON — Huber Heights City Council Member Janell Smith has failed to retain her seat after facing a recall election.

Voters in Ward 2 rejected Smith’s plea to retain her seat by a 57.5 – 42.5% margin. Montgomery County voters favored Smith’s recall by a vote of 1,124 – 900 while voters in Miami County voted in favor of her recall by a 202 – 81 margin.

Last month, Smith called the recall an effort by the “old guard” to remove her from office.

“There is no strategy more time-tested for doing that than to remove the agitators and cast them as pariahs, as they now try to do to me through this recall petition,” Smith said. She said she “firmly believed the voters would send a message” and return her to office. “I will continue to wage the battle they elected me to fight,” she said.

Smith was censured by council last month for contacting the employer of one of the organizers of the recall petition to have her removed from office. Mayor Jeff Gore said at the time that he was “appalled” by Smith’s behavior.

Smith’s removal from office will become offical once the Board of Elections in Miami and Montgomery Counties certify the election as official. After that, the Huber Heights City Council will have 30 days to appoint a successor with a majority vote. If the council fails to make an appointment within 30 days, Gore has eight calendar days to make ab appointment to fill the seat.

The appointment will be through Dec. 31, 2020.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

