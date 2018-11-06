Sollinger named Young Marine of the Year

HUBER HEIGHTS — Young Marine Gunnery Sergeant John P. Sollinger of the Miami Valley Young Marines was recently selected as the 2018 3rd Ohio Battalion Young Marine of the Year. This Battalion consists of youth throughout southwest Ohio. There were six youth represented of which he was selected.

Each year Young Marines are selected at various levels based on their performance in the program, academic achievement, public speaking ability, impact on their community and more. Young Marine Gunnery Sergeant Sollinger had already been selected as the Miami Valley Young Marine Unit Young Marine of the Year before going before the 3rd Battalion review board in Cincinnati.

“He has done an amazing job with all of his work within the community and is a great leader within our unit,” said J. Keagan Miller, Unit Commander of the Miami Valley Young Marines. “It is exciting to see young men and women like him excel in our program and gain recognition at higher levels for their efforts.”

Young Marine Gunnery Sergeant Sollinger is 17 years old, a homeschool student who resides in Huber Heights. He plans to join the Unit States Marine Corps upon graduation next summer. He now moves on to compete at the Regimental level which includes all Young Marine units within Ohio.

The Miami Valley Young Marines consist of boys and girls from throughout the Miami Valley age eight through completion of high school. They meet at St. Peter Church in Huber Heights and AMVETS Post 88 in Troy. This year the Miami Valley unit won “Unit of the Year” for Division 5 (a six-state wide region).

The Young Marines is a national non-profit 501c(3) youth education and service program that promotes the mental, moral, and physical development of its members. The program focuses on teaching the values of leadership, teamwork, and self-discipline, so its members can live and promote a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

Since the Young Marines’ humble beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to 264 units with 8,950 youth and 2,600 adult volunteers in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Okinawa with affiliates in other countries.

For more information call 937-657-7813 or visit http://www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com.

Unit Commander J. Keagan Miller presents YM/Gunnery Sergeant John Sollinger with Young Marine of the Year Award. Contributed photo