Texas Roadhouse offers Veterans free lunch

HUBER HEIGHTS — Texas Roadhouse invites veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy FREE lunch on Sunday, November 11. For the eighth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of our armed forces.

Texas Roadhouse has a restaurant in Huber Heights at 5611 Merily Way. Two other Dayton-area locations are in Fairborn and Springfield.

All veterans – including all active, retired, or former U.S. military – can choose one of 10 entrees from our special Veterans Day menu, including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Texas Roadhouse appreciates the men and women of our armed forces. Each year, we honor their commitment to protecting our nation by hosting a free lunch for all active and retired military.