What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

Important info for Weisenborn students

Due to the construction at the corner of Fishburg Road and Troy Pike, Weisenborn Junior High is asking all students who walk to use the crosswalks on Troy Pike. Students should not walk down Troy Pike in front of the new construction as it is not safe at this time. Students should be using the designated crosswalks in front of the school with the crossing guards to the opposite side of Troy Pike. Students should also not walk up Fishburg Road as there are no sidewalks.

Staff vs. Students volleyball game

Junior Cabinet will be having their Annual Special Wish Staff vs Students Volleyball Game paid assembly on Tuesday, November 20, 2018. Jr Cabinet and A Special Wish will be working together on this event with the proceeds going to our sponsored child. To be on the student team, you must be willing to collect cash donations. The top collectors will earn their spot on the team to play against staff. Want to collect donations but not play, that’s great too! Stop by see Mrs. Carter in the Clinic or Mrs. Quisenberry/ Room H227 for details and to sign up. Together, our Wayne family can make a very Special Wish come true.

Weisenborn tutoring

Free Peer-to-Peer After School Tutoring National Junior Honor Society offers after-school tutoring for all students from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. (Room B111 for the months of October, December, February, and April; Room B117 for the months of November, January, March, and May).

End of Course exam re-takes scheduled

Wayne High School End of Course retakes will take place on December 3-14, 2018. Any student who has scored a 1 or 2 on any EOC test should sign up to retake those tests. Students who wish to retake one or more EOC tests must sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/y7to62at by November 23rd. You MUST be signed into your school email to use the form. If you have any questions please see your counselor or Mrs. Gore in B113.

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

