Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
October 11
Donald J. Brake, felony warrant arrest (2), misdemeanor warrant, failure to comply
Jasmin R. Carr, theft without consent
Kamari M. Newton, theft
October 12
Tristan C. Davis, felony warrant arrest
Steven D. Hairston, OVI Physical control
Vance L. Taylor, theft
Dontae L. Murphy, warrant arrest (2), marijuana possession
October 13
Robert E. Smouse, warrant arrest
Nathan B. King, warrant arrest
William E. Jenkins, warrant arrest(2)
October 14
Otis J. Phillips, using weapons while intoxicated, assault, aggravated menacing
Deleon A. Clay, domestic violence, theft without consent
Dustin T. Middleton, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business
Daniel S. Marshall, warrant arrest
Sarah R. Donahue, warrant arrest
October 15
Venus L. Hensley, assault
October 16
Robert Lister, theft
Jeffery L. Wishon, felony warrant arrest
Vickie L. Kavanagh, warrant arrest
October 17
Joshua M. Wilson, warrant arrest (3)
Nicole L. Hess, warrant arrest
Susan Barlowe, domestic violence
Joshua G. Harrison, warrant arrest
October 18
Todd S. Mullins, public indecency
Willie J. Span, aggravated menacing
Kurt T. Walker-Stokes, aggravated menacing
October 19
Aimee S. Standing, felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia
Joshua A. Bevard, felony warrant, felony drug possession
Shane M. Rettig, warrant arrest
Donzel D. Lewis, resisting arrest, obstructing official business
Katelin H. Rutledge, theft
October 20
Jeremy L. Collier, disorderly conduct/intoxication
Adam K. Cottrill, failure to comply
October 21
Donavan T. Norvell, failure to comply, resisting arrest
Larry L. Duff, receiving stolen property
Juriah O. Bennett, criminal trespassing
October 22
Robert D. Murphy, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business
Christopher L. Handwerker, warrant arrest
Jerri L. Switzer, drug paraphernalia
Shannon L. Neace, theft without consent
David L. George, warrant arrest (2)
October 23
Larry L. Duff, theft without consent
Chelsie J. A. Martin, warrant arrest
Michael J. Lane, theft
October 24
Anthony D. Sowder, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.