Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.

October 11

Donald J. Brake, felony warrant arrest (2), misdemeanor warrant, failure to comply

Jasmin R. Carr, theft without consent

Kamari M. Newton, theft

October 12

Tristan C. Davis, felony warrant arrest

Steven D. Hairston, OVI Physical control

Vance L. Taylor, theft

Dontae L. Murphy, warrant arrest (2), marijuana possession

October 13

Robert E. Smouse, warrant arrest

Nathan B. King, warrant arrest

William E. Jenkins, warrant arrest(2)

October 14

Otis J. Phillips, using weapons while intoxicated, assault, aggravated menacing

Deleon A. Clay, domestic violence, theft without consent

Dustin T. Middleton, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business

Daniel S. Marshall, warrant arrest

Sarah R. Donahue, warrant arrest

October 15

Venus L. Hensley, assault

October 16

Robert Lister, theft

Jeffery L. Wishon, felony warrant arrest

Vickie L. Kavanagh, warrant arrest

October 17

Joshua M. Wilson, warrant arrest (3)

Nicole L. Hess, warrant arrest

Susan Barlowe, domestic violence

Joshua G. Harrison, warrant arrest

October 18

Todd S. Mullins, public indecency

Willie J. Span, aggravated menacing

Kurt T. Walker-Stokes, aggravated menacing

October 19

Aimee S. Standing, felony drug possession, drug paraphernalia

Joshua A. Bevard, felony warrant, felony drug possession

Shane M. Rettig, warrant arrest

Donzel D. Lewis, resisting arrest, obstructing official business

Katelin H. Rutledge, theft

October 20

Jeremy L. Collier, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Adam K. Cottrill, failure to comply

October 21

Donavan T. Norvell, failure to comply, resisting arrest

Larry L. Duff, receiving stolen property

Juriah O. Bennett, criminal trespassing

October 22

Robert D. Murphy, felony warrant arrest, obstructing official business

Christopher L. Handwerker, warrant arrest

Jerri L. Switzer, drug paraphernalia

Shannon L. Neace, theft without consent

David L. George, warrant arrest (2)

October 23

Larry L. Duff, theft without consent

Chelsie J. A. Martin, warrant arrest

Michael J. Lane, theft

October 24

Anthony D. Sowder, warrant arrest

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@AIMMediaMidwest.com

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

