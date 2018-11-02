Kasey visits Wright Brothers

Kasey the Fire & Life Safety Dog recently visited Wright Brothers Elementary. Kasey taught students how to stop, drop & roll, check the door to see if it’s hot, crawl under smoke, and other skills. The dogs wear the badge of the Wayne Township Fire Department and are trained as search and rescue and are therapy dogs are a part of Indiana, Illinois and Ohio Burn camps.

