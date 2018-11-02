Wayne Band host Sounds of Stadium concert

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Wayne High School Marching Band and Warriorettes will be performing their 2018 Sounds of the Stadium Concert on Saturday, November 10 at 2 p.m. in the Wayne High School Performig Arts Center.

The free concert includes all of the songs from the 2018 marching band season in addition to your yearly favorites. This is a great chance to hear all the songs from the season in one night and catch any music you missed during the season. The performance includes select dancers on stage for all the band and Warriorette dances from this season, as well as our outstanding percussion section and parade cadences. You can also stock up on all your favorite Band and Warriorette merchandise.

Contributed photo