Huber Police seek theft suspects

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Huber Heights Police Department is seeking the identity and location of a pair of suspects involved in the theft of a purse/wallet and the subsequent use of stolen credit cards.

On Sunday, September 23 the purse was stolen at the Huber Heights Target store. Later that evening, the stolen credit cards were used at the Kroger store located at 3520 W. Siebenthaler in the City of Dayton. Video from the Kroger store shows a black female who used the stolen credit card for a purchase.

Video also shows the vehicle that she arrived in along with a black male. Another stolen credit card was used t0 purchase fuel.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to contact Detective James Gebhart at 937-237-2594 or 937-233-1565 with any information.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_Theft2-1.jpg HHPD photo The Huber Heights Police Department is seeking the identity and location of this woman suspected in the theft of a purse at Target in Huber Heights. She subsequently used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at Kroger on Siebenthaler Road, pictured here. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_Theft3-1.jpg The Huber Heights Police Department is seeking the identity and location of this woman suspected in the theft of a purse at Target in Huber Heights. She subsequently used a stolen credit card to make a purchase at Kroger on Siebenthaler Road, pictured here. HHPD photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

