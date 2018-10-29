Weisenborn Students of the Month

HUBER HEIGHTS — Congratulations to our October Students of the Month – Justice Appleberry, Kazden Ault, Stephanie Bochenek, Kye Burns, Gideon Crossman, Crystal Daniel, Enna Eastman, Rheanna Gabbard, Gavin Howard, Indiya Ingram, Vondeia Johnson, Ariana Kinney, RJ Mukes, Makayla Mullins, Cole Neely, Vanessa Ortiz, Eriana Reed, Andrew Sidenstick, Evan Sullenberger, Kenton Vo, George Wijbrandus, and Raelyn Woody.

These students were selected by their teams of teachers for their hard work; being respectful; responsible, and having a positive attitude. The students were treated to a special “Pizza with the Principals” luncheon with Mr. Carey and Mr. McCollum.