Council approves food truck regulations

You could say Huber Heights City Council was in a zone Monday night –a zoning code. Council held four public hearings on changes to the city’s zoning code.

The hearings covered:

A rezoning from planned office to planned commercial for a property at 4940 Chambersburg Road. Applicant Whitney Caudill plans to open a coffee shop at the location.

Changes in the city’s zoning code that provide regulations for operating food trucks in the city.

An amendment to the city’s zoning code that would eliminate mandatory home inspections before a house is sold.

An amendment to the city’s code that puts a height restriction of 14 feet on housing projections or accessory buildings such as car ports and porches.

After the hearings, council voted to waive a second reading on an ordinance to approve the rezoning on Chambersburg Road and passed the measure. The other three ordinances were passed onto a second reading and will be addressed at the next council meeting.

Council also passed an ordinance that creates guidelines for massage and therapy establishments. Council had passed a ban on any new massage businesses due to concerns about the legitimacy of some businesses.

Council had a busy night, approving the following measures:

An ordinance approving the Montgomery County solid waste management plan.

A resolution that adopts a city policy for repealing ordinances, resolutions and policies. The resolution states that before repeal, the following factors must be considered: 1. What was the original intent of the existing ordinance/resolution/policy? 2. Why does it need to be repealed? 3. What costs are related to the repeal or what savings are created? 4. What fills the vacuum left (if any) from the repeal?

An expenditure of $600,000 for filter repairs at the water treatment plant.

Council also approved a number of expenditures for 2019:

Uniform purchases for the police department for $48,500.

Payment to Montgomery County for $200,000 for prisoner housing, processing, medical testing and other services.

Payment to the city of Riverside for $42,000 for prisoner transportation.

Police division vehicle maintenance with vendor K.E. Rose for $150,000.

Expenditures with various vendors for electronics purchases and maintenance totaling $512,000.

Asphalt and aggregate purchases of $75,000.

Road salt and de-icing materials, $275,000.

Tires, tubes, traffic paint and related items, $90,000

Finally, council discussed the following ordinances and passed them onto a second reading:



The establishment of a Huber Heights Military and Veterans Commission. The commission will have five to nine members and will oversee military-related projects in the city, such as the honor banner program and veterans’ memorial.



Adoption of the Ohio Association of Professional Firefighters amended deferred compensation plan.



Adoption of the city’s budget for 2019.



The ordinances will be taken up at council’s next meeting, which will be held Nov. 26, 7 p.m., at city hall. No council meeting will be held on Nov. 12 due to Veterans’ Day. Council’s next work session will be Nov. 20, 6 p.m. at city hall.

By Dave Lindeman For the Courier

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

Reach Dave Lindeman at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.