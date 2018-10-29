Golden Times

HUBER HEIGHTS — Below is a calendar of events for the Huber Heights Senior Center located at 6428 Chambersburg Road. Reach the Senior Center at 233-999 or online at www.huberseniorcenter.org.

AARP SMART DRIVER CLASS

The senior center will serve as a site for an AARP Smart Driver Class from 12-4 p.m. on Monday, November 5. Many insurance companies offer a premium discount; check with your company; if no discount, this is still a good refresher! Cost is $15 for AARP members who bring their member number or $20 for non-members (checks or cash,); pay the instructor on arrival. Driver’s license is required for each participant. To register, call 233-9999. Open to the community.

NOVEMBER SOCIAL

What could be better than good food, good company, and good entertainment? You can have it all at the Thanksgiving social on Friday, November 16. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with dinner catered by Christy’s. The menu will include roast turkey, baked ham, whipped potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, Dutch apple and pumpkin pie. The buffet will be open until 6:15 p.m. Tickets are $12 and will be sold through November 6. Guest ticket sales begin November 1. Entertainment will feature Finton/Collins.

MEMBERSHIP REQUIREMENTS

To be eligible to participate in center activities and to receive the monthly newsletter, you must be a current member. Dues are $20 (checks preferred); there is no extra charge for non-residents. Renewal is due every January. Please make sure that you receive a new membership card when you join or renew (includes honorary members). Those joining for the first time will receive a welcome packet (one per family). All are required to sign a general liability waiver.

New members are welcome anytime; seniors must be at least fifty to join and their younger spouses are welcome to join. Those turning 90 by March 1 are honorary and not charged the membership fee; however, an application must be on file and updated every January.

Interested seniors may be permitted to visit three times before joining. Dues are reduced to $5 October through December for first-time applicants only with the full renewal fee of $20 due in January.

BLOOD PRESSURE & SUGAR

Feel welcome to walk in for the following screening (no fasting required). Open to seniors in the community. Unavoidable short-notice cancellations may occur at times.

Tuesday: November 13, 11:45-12:45, with blood pressure and sugar checks by The Laurels of Huber Heights.

EXERCISE CLASS

Spring Semester Registration

A Sinclair College instructor offers a variety of practical and interesting exercises to a variety of music. You need to be a member of the senior center and register with Sinclair College to participate. Class is held at the senior center at 9 and 10 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Senior center members may join a class any time during the year with the understanding that the full amount of $25 will be billed by Sinclair College, no matter how many weeks remain in that semester. If you factor in the total numbers of classes per semester, it comes out to less than $1 per class.

Registration: Sinclair College representatives will be here 8:45-11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 5, to register people for the spring semester that will begin January 7. Please try to arrive by 10:30; this is a very convenient way for you to register!

CONGREGATE LUNCH

There is no need to eat alone when you can enjoy a nutritious meal and the company of other seniors in a casual and friendly setting. The senior center is a site for the congregate meal program sponsored by Senior Resource. A donation of $2 is suggested from those aged 60 and up; those under 60 are required to pay $4.65. Lunch is open to the public and served 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Milk and/or water included. Please call 233-9999 by 12 p.m. the day before to make a reservation or to cancel. A choice of entrée is offered; if you do not indicate a preference, the entrée listed first will be ordered. Note: no lunch November 23.

MEMBERSHIP DRIVE

Now is a good time to encourage friends, family, neighbors, and new residents to join the senior center. Those who have never been members before can join for only $5 from now through December with the full fee of $20 due in January 2019.

HEALTH PLANS (One-on-One Counseling)

Free assistance is available by appointment, year round, at the senior center. You can enroll in a Medicare Advantage or Prescription Plan whether you are new or previously enrolled or if you are new to Medicare and have questions. Please bring: Medicare card and any other insurance cards and your current prescription drugs in a bag (a list is acceptable but actual meds are better). Call Debbie Marchi, OSHIIP certified volunteer, at 937-477-1881 to make an appointment.

DECEMBER SOCIAL

Celebrate the holiday season with your senior center friends at the festive social at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 15. Dinner will be catered by Christy’s with the buffet open from 5:30 – 6:15 p.m. The menu includes beef tips over noodles, Christys chicken, Augratin potatoes, family blend vegetables, fudge walnut brownie tray. Tickets cost $12 and will be sold November 7 – December 4. Guest ticket sales open up November 29. Entertainment will feature The Tempests on the keyboard, guitar, drums, and singing a variety of songs. From 4:30-5:30, you can visit and take pictures with the Grinch!

TOY DONATIONS

The senior center is a collection site for anyone wishing to donate new or gently used toys for children in Huber Heights (birth-12 years). Donations should not be wrapped. This program, Toys for Kids at Christmas, is sponsored by the VFW Post 3283. Wrapping paper and gift bags may also be donated. The collection box is expected to be here November 13. The last day to make donations is December 13.

TAX PREPARATION VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are needed for the AARP Tax-Aide group at the Huber Heights Senior Center (HHSC). Tax-Aide volunteers are certified by AARP and the IRS to provide free tax preparation services to the community.

There are two requirements to becoming an AARP certified volunteer tax preparer: 1) completing training and passing certification tests, and 2) a commitment to prepare tax returns on Wednesdays and Fridays from February through April 15. Tax returns at HHSC are prepared by appointment only.

Tax knowledge is helpful but not required. Basic computer skills are also beneficial. Volunteers will be provided with a laptop computer and will be taught to use the tax software program and how to properly prepare tax returns.

Certification training begins in October to learn federal tax laws and tax software usage, and January to learn to prepare state and school district tax returns. Tax preparation for clients begins February 1, 2019.

Volunteers are also needed who can serve in a support role. Client Facilitators help clients complete the IRS Intake Form at their scheduled appointment.

To inquire about volunteering call the Volunteer Coordinator at 937-703-2421. For more information about the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program visit www.aarp.org/giving-back/.

CHRISTMAS LUNCHEON

Dayspring and Elmcroft are sponsoring a Christmas Luncheon at the senior center with a nice meal, door prizes, and live entertainment at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 4. Free tickets (4 per member) will be available November 5-30. Guests may obtain a ticket beginning November 28 if any remain.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_GoldenTimes-1.jpeg Contributed photo