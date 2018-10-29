Dayton Philharmonic teams with Jefferson Starship

DAYTON — On Friday, November 2, 2018 at 8 pm in the Mead Theatre of the Schuster Center, the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, under the direction of Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman, will present the first concert in the 2018–2019 Dayton Freight Rockin’ Orchestra Series, Jefferson Starship. Dayton Philharmonic is over the moon to welcome the musical wonder that is Jefferson Starship to the Schuster Center stage this November! The DPAA’s Innovation Partner for this 2018-2019 Vistas Season is the DP&L Foundation: Powering Innovation in the Performing Arts.

One of the most influential and most memorable rock groups from the 1960s takes the stage alongside the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra for an unbelievable concert set to blast off this season’s Rockin’ Orchestra series at the Schuster Center. Jefferson Airplane defined the “San Francisco Sound” and became the first of the Bay Area bands to gain national acclaim. The band, which evolved into Jefferson Starship in 1974, gave the music world songs that not only helped create an era but also have remained relevant even today.

The members of Jefferson Starship past and present have been exploring the mysteries of music for more than 1,000 collective years. Jefferson Airplane founding member Paul Kantner created Jefferson Starship with that collective spirit in mind, and he carried that spirit with him throughout his life. Kantner knew that combining powerful creative forces, personalities and talents could create something far greater than the sum of its parts. Continuing with this pursuit in mind, Jefferson Airplane became Jefferson Starship in 1974. For ten years, Jefferson Starship released eight gold and platinum selling albums as well as twenty hit singles, sold out concerts worldwide and lived out legendary rock-and-roll escapades.

Today, Jefferson Starship remains dedicated to breathing new life into the living catalog of the Jefferson legacy, going to the edge, pushing the sonic boundaries and staying true to the original spirit of the music, on and off stage. Jefferson Starship band members David Freiberg (a cofounder of Jefferson Airplane), Danny Baldwin, Cathy Richardson, Chris Smith, and Jude Gold continue to tour the country with engagements that include standalone performances and grand orchestral events like this evening with the DPO, performing with the full wall of symphonic sound behind this iconic group.

Concert-goers will hear some of their Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship favorites, such as “White Rabbit,” “Jane,” “Somebody to Love,” “Count on Me,” “Find Your Way Back,” and “We Built This City.”

Music has the power to transport us to other places, other times, and sometimes even to other worlds. Climb aboard with Jefferson Starship and the Dayton Philharmonic and “find your way back” to your own time and place this November.

Tickets range from $34 to $86 and are available at Ticket Center Stage (937) 228-3630 or online at www.daytonperformingarts.org. Senior, teacher and student discounts are available at the box office. For more information or to order subscriptions, including flexible subscription types that include performances by Dayton Philharmonic, Dayton Opera and Dayton Ballet, visit www.daytonperformingarts.org.