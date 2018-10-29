Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Note: All persons listed in the police reports have been charged with the crime shown. Listing here is not indicative of custodial arrest. Source-Huber Heights Police Division.
September 20
Mildred J. Glover, possession of drugs, identity fraud
Kyle I. Rodewald, unauthorized use of motor vehicle
Daniel A. Johnston, domestic violence
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass
Jerrell A. Butler., domestic violence
September 21
Richard B. McCullough, domestic violence
Christopher D. Smith, obstructing official business, resisting arrest
Thomas A. Horn, felony warrant arrest
America Elizabeth Romero Pancarte, domestic violence
September 22
Eric W. Patterson, domestic violence
September 24
Dillon M. Marcum, domestic violence
Adrian T. Mathis, warrant arrest
Shaela D. Reese, obstructing official business
Chad W./ Cochran, warrant arrest (2)
September 25
Briahna C. Aslinger, warrant arrest
September 26
Christopher D. Williams, public indencency, felony assault
Crystal L. Riddle, warrant arrest (2)
Diran E. Thomas, warrant arrest
September 27
Jared D. Searcy, warrant arrest, felony warrant arrest
Shawndale M. Dukes, theft without consent, warrant arrest (2)
September 28
Lavon M. Johnson, felony carrying concealed weapon, felony improperly handling firearm in vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing official business
Bradley C. Smith, warrant arrest (2)
Bradley D. Mills, warrant arrest, felony warrant arrest
Robert D. Boykin, public indecency
September 29
Jacob L. Isbel, felony warrant arrest
September 30
Mesah E. Mayfield, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana
October 1
William D. Dawson, drug paraphernalia
Kassia D. Alberts, warrant arrest
Bradley M. Dawkins, warrant arrest
Richard A. Foreman, felony warrant arrest (2)
October 2
Larry L. Lynch, warrant arrest
October 4
Delbert L. Adams, theft
Jeremy R. Potts, warrant arrest
Travis R. Vest, warrant arrest
October 5
Cynthia M. Kempher, warrant arrest, felony drug possession
Stacey J. Ferguson, warrant arrest
Cathey S. L. McIntosh, warrant arrest
October 6
Curtis L. Veal, littering, disorderly conduct, open container
October 7
Tabatha J. Debruler, theft
Jasmine D. Martin, theft
October 8
Brian C. Walton, endangering children (3 counts), resisting arrest
Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass, possession of drugs
October 9
Anna M. Shirey, warrant arrest
October 10
Donna K. Mason, drug paraphernalia
Steven D. Hairston, disorderly conduct
Shawna R. Harris, theft
Geoffrey A. Blum, warrant arrest
To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.