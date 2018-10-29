Huber Heights Police arrest report

HUBER HEIGHTS — The following arrests were made by the Huber Heights Police Department. All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

September 20

Mildred J. Glover, possession of drugs, identity fraud

Kyle I. Rodewald, unauthorized use of motor vehicle

Daniel A. Johnston, domestic violence

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass

Jerrell A. Butler., domestic violence

September 21

Richard B. McCullough, domestic violence

Christopher D. Smith, obstructing official business, resisting arrest

Thomas A. Horn, felony warrant arrest

America Elizabeth Romero Pancarte, domestic violence

September 22

Eric W. Patterson, domestic violence

September 24

Dillon M. Marcum, domestic violence

Adrian T. Mathis, warrant arrest

Shaela D. Reese, obstructing official business

Chad W./ Cochran, warrant arrest (2)

September 25

Briahna C. Aslinger, warrant arrest

September 26

Christopher D. Williams, public indencency, felony assault

Crystal L. Riddle, warrant arrest (2)

Diran E. Thomas, warrant arrest

September 27

Jared D. Searcy, warrant arrest, felony warrant arrest

Shawndale M. Dukes, theft without consent, warrant arrest (2)

September 28

Lavon M. Johnson, felony carrying concealed weapon, felony improperly handling firearm in vehicle, resisting arrest, obstructing official business

Bradley C. Smith, warrant arrest (2)

Bradley D. Mills, warrant arrest, felony warrant arrest

Robert D. Boykin, public indecency

September 29

Jacob L. Isbel, felony warrant arrest

September 30

Mesah E. Mayfield, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana

October 1

William D. Dawson, drug paraphernalia

Kassia D. Alberts, warrant arrest

Bradley M. Dawkins, warrant arrest

Richard A. Foreman, felony warrant arrest (2)

October 2

Larry L. Lynch, warrant arrest

October 4

Delbert L. Adams, theft

Jeremy R. Potts, warrant arrest

Travis R. Vest, warrant arrest

October 5

Cynthia M. Kempher, warrant arrest, felony drug possession

Stacey J. Ferguson, warrant arrest

Cathey S. L. McIntosh, warrant arrest

October 6

Curtis L. Veal, littering, disorderly conduct, open container

October 7

Tabatha J. Debruler, theft

Jasmine D. Martin, theft

October 8

Brian C. Walton, endangering children (3 counts), resisting arrest

Robert D. Boykin, criminal trespass, possession of drugs

October 9

Anna M. Shirey, warrant arrest

October 10

Donna K. Mason, drug paraphernalia

Steven D. Hairston, disorderly conduct

Shawna R. Harris, theft

Geoffrey A. Blum, warrant arrest

To contact the Huber Heights Police Division, call 233-1565.

