What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

Important info for Weisenborn students

Due to the construction at the corner of Fishburg Road and Troy Pike, Weisenborn Junior High is asking all students who walk to use the crosswalks on Troy Pike. Students should not walk down Troy Pike in front of the new construction as it is not safe at this time. Students should be using the designated crosswalks in front of the school with the crossing guards to the opposite side of Troy Pike. Students should also not walk up Fishburg Road as there are no sidewalks.

Warrio Path Podcast – Episode 3

There’s something for students of all ages on Episode 3. First up we have Vanisa Turney Ed.D., HHCS’ Director of Curriculum and Instruction, on to talk about the district’s first family math night. We discuss how the family math night gives parents the tools to help improve their student’s math abilities. Then we hear from a Wayne High School student for the first time on the show! Wayne held a Senior Night to help students navigate their variety of options after graduating and senior Bobby Cole joins us to discuss the valuable insight he learned from the event. Visit https://bit.ly/2EK5EnI to listen.

Weisenborn tutoring

Free Peer-to-Peer After School Tutoring National Junior Honor Society offers after-school tutoring for all students from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. (Room B111 for the months of October, December, February, and April; Room B117 for the months of November, January, March, and May).

End of Course exam re-takes scheduled

Wayne High School End of Course retakes will take place on December 3-14, 2018. Any student who has scored a 1 or 2 on any EOC test should sign up to retake those tests. Students who wish to retake one or more EOC tests must sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/y7to62at by November 23rd. You MUST be signed into your school email to use the form. If you have any questions please see your counselor or Mrs. Gore in B113.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.