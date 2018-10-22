Huber Heights seek robbery suspect

HUBER HEIGHTS — Huber Heights Police are seeking the identity of a man suspected in a robbery of the Speedwau on Chambersburg Road.

The robbery occurred just after 4 a.m. on Monday, October 22.

The suspect approached the clerk, told her he had a weapon, and demanded money fom the register. He reached into the cash drawer, took and undetermined amount of money, and fled the store. He left the area in a ligh colored four door sedan.

The suspect is described as a black male between 35-45 years old. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Huber Heights Police at 233-2080.

Huber Heights Police are seeking the identity of this man suspected in the robbery of the Speedway on Chambersburg Road. The robbery occurred early Monday morning. HHPD Photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

