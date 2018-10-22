Homework help available at library

HUBER HEIGHTS — Students who struggle with homework assignments can find friendly, free assistance at the Dayton Metro Library. Trained AmeriCorps volunteers offer ROCK YOUR HOMEWORK Monday through Thursday, 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the Northwest and Madden Hills Branch Libraries in Dayton. Homework Helpers are also on hand at the Huber Heights Branch on Saturdays, 11:00 a.m.-noon, and the Trotwood Branch on Mondays, 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Homework Helper volunteers can:

Review school assignments

Offer feedback on projects

Guide students to reliable Library resources

Connect students to Library staff expertise

Suggest effective study skills

“We encourage students of any age to bring their homework to the Library, and our friendly volunteers will guide them in the right direction,” said Dave Hicks, Volunteer Services Manager.

Success stories are many. From October 2017 through May 2018, 165 students were registered in Rock Your Homework, completing 1,203 individual homework help sessions.

Prevella, an elementary school student, attended four sessions at the Madden Hills Branch Library, then proudly returned to show volunteers the Purple Belt certificate she earned for her math skills. After 15 sessions at the Northwest Branch Library, Robert won the Student Inventor Honor at his school. And Deja was working toward earning a GED, but had only a 30% grade in her government course. She credits Rock Your Homework for improving her grade to 84%.

“Without the Rock Your Homework program, I would not have passed this class and I did much better than I ever thought I could,” she said.

“Students can often really benefit from one-on-one assistance outside of the classroom in order to get over those academic hurdles,” said Hicks. “That’s what our volunteers can do.”

Rock Your Homework is made possible in part with the support of the University of Dayton, The City of Dayton, AmeriCorps and Delmar.

For more information on homework resources or volunteer assistance, call (937) 463-2665.

https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_LibraryLogoCMYK.jpg