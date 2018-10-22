Huber Heights to begin leaf collection

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights Public Works Division is happy to provide residents with prompt and efficient leaf pick-up service. Leaf collection will begin on Monday, November 5, 2018. We anticipate making two complete passes through the City. Before raking your leaves call the 24-hour Leaf Hot Line at 937-237-3603 or check the city Facebook page for daily crew locations.
Residents are asked to follow the following guidelnes to ensure a more efficient collection of leaves:
- Rake leaves to the area behind the curb as close to the road as possible
- Leaf crews will not pick up leaves from under, between, or around parked cars. If a vehicle is preventing pick up, the leaves will be left until the next pick-up cycle in your area.
- Please do not put grass, tree branches, or brush in with leaves (if these materials are placed in your leaf piles your leaves will not be picked up).
- Have your leaves ready as early as possible and do not try to rake as trucks are approaching.
- Please be aware that leaf collection creates a fine dust in the air, so plan accordingly.
- Remember, slow downs occur during the leaf collection program due to inclement weather and equipment failures. Please be patient, we will pick up your leaves.
- Residents wishing to dispose of their leaves at any time during the leaf pick-up season may bag them and put them out with their trash on their residence collection day, or you may also take your leaves to the Yard Waste Drop-Off Site. Leaves are accepted at the Yard Waste Site Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 2 p.m. Leaves only, no limbs or branches will be accepted!