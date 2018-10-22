AAA offers CarFit for senior drivers

HUBER HEIGHTS — Seniors represent the fastest-growing segment of drivers, with current projections suggesting that a quarter of all drivers will be over the age of 65 by 2025. Although seniors have an overall crash rate comparable to that of 20- and 30-year-old drivers, they are the most fragile drivers on the road, resulting in a higher death rate per mile driven than any other group.

In an effort to keep senior drivers driving as long as safely possible, AAA has partnered with Ohio Department of Transportation and the Huber Heights Senior Center, to host a CarFit check for Miami Valley area senior drivers. CarFit was developed by the American Society on Aging in collaboration with AAA, AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association. It’s a community-based program that provides a quick, yet comprehensive 12-point check of how well you and your car work together.

What: CarFit Checks with Miami Valley area mature drivers

Where: Huber Heights Senior Center, 6428 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, 45424

When: Monday, October 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the CarFit check-up, trained technicians will assess how well the senior driver’s car “fits” them. Technicians will check the steering wheel tilt/position, distance the driver sits from the steering wheel, line of sight above the steering wheel, position of driver to gas/brake pedal and help adjust mirror settings to eliminate blind spots.

CarFit assessments can also identify senior related health problems and offer referrals for assistance. Recently AAA released the results on a research project about senior drivers, called the LongROAD study. The study found more than 70 percent of senior drivers had experienced health conditions that impact muscles and bones such as arthritis, hip/knee replacement and joint pains. Some seniors in the study reduced their driving due to these conditions.

The Car-Fit event will include a car care component where technicians from AAA Tire and Auto Center will check batteries, tire pressure and fluid levels of participants.

To register for the Car-Fit, contact Kara Hitchens, (937-558-8427.