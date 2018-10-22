Portion of Fishburg Road to close

HUBER HEIGHTS — The City of Huber Heights has announced that Fishburg Road will be closed from Endicott Road to Rip Rap Road beginning on Monday, Oct. 22. The closure is to allow the replacement of a bridge structure just west of Endicott Road.

Huber Heights City Engineer Russ Bergman said the project should be completed by November 30.

Traffic will be detoured to Chambersburg Road and local traffic will be maintained. This project is being funded and managed by the Montgomery County Engineer’s Office.

For more information, contact Bergman at (937) 237-5816 or rbergman@hhoh.org.

Closure to begin Monday, Oct. 22

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

