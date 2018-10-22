Wizards of Wright visits Valley Forge

Wizards of Wright (WOW!) is making their way to Valley Forge Elementary. 2nd Lt. Nathaniel Peck taught students about what a magnet is, how they work, and what force is. WOW! is a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Educational Outreach K-12 STEM Program. WPAFB professionals with an interest and expertise in STEM are paired with classrooms to present demonstrations and hands-on activities. All WOW! Programs are free.

