What’s happening in Huber Heights City Schools

HUBER HEIGHTS — Here’s what’s happening in the Huber Heights City Schools

Episode 2 – Warrior Path Podcast

Episode two takes a deep dive into the Power Scholars Academy. HHCS partners with the YMCA of Greater Dayton and BELL (Building Educated Leaders for Life) to offer the program to students in grades K-3 to increase students’ academic success and boost self-confidence. We sit down with Philip Ferrari, Community Impact Director at the YMCA of Greater Dayton, to discuss how the program went and its impact. The second segment is a profile of new Rushmore Elementary principal Ben Ayers. We discuss his background, goals and all of his favorite things.

The Warrior Path Podcast is available on most Podcast apps including Apple, Spotify, Google, etc. You can also listen at this link on the Huber Heights City Schools website: https://bit.ly/2INTTuD

Weisenborn Book Fair

The Weisenborn Book Fair will run through Thursday, October 25. Only cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted. Online orders may be placed from October 13-26.

Weisenborn tutoring

Free Peer-to-Peer After School Tutoring National Junior Honor Society offers after-school tutoring for all students from 2:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. (Room B111 for the months of October, December, February, and April; Room B117 for the months of November, January, March, and May).

End of Course exam re-takes scheduled

Wayne High School End of Course retakes will take place on December 3-14, 2018. Any student who has scored a 1 or 2 on any EOC test should sign up to retake those tests. Students who wish to retake one or more EOC tests must sign up online at https://tinyurl.com/y7to62at by November 23rd. You MUST be signed into your school email to use the form. If you have any questions please see your counselor or Mrs. Gore in B113.

Region 10 State Support Team is working alongside HHCS staff on PBIS Classroom training. Integrating behavioral supports into the classroom creates a learning environment where students are engaged, feel supported and can be ready to learn. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_HHCS.jpg Region 10 State Support Team is working alongside HHCS staff on PBIS Classroom training. Integrating behavioral supports into the classroom creates a learning environment where students are engaged, feel supported and can be ready to learn. Vectren visited Valley Forge Elementary and showed students how to be Energy Safe Kids. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_HHCS2.jpg Vectren visited Valley Forge Elementary and showed students how to be Energy Safe Kids. University of Dayton students are teaching Monticello 2nd graders economics and community lessons over the next five weeks. The students will learn about jobs, incomes, and businesses. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_HHCS3.jpg University of Dayton students are teaching Monticello 2nd graders economics and community lessons over the next five weeks. The students will learn about jobs, incomes, and businesses. Studebaker preschoolers and their families had some Fall fun at Fulton Farms. They enjoyed activities like hay rides, playing on the playground, and picking out pumpkins. https://www.hhcourier.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2018/10/web1_HHCS4.jpg Studebaker preschoolers and their families had some Fall fun at Fulton Farms. They enjoyed activities like hay rides, playing on the playground, and picking out pumpkins.

Reach Darrell Wacker at (937) 684-8983 or on Twitter @HH_Courier.

